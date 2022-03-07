Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.