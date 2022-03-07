Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

