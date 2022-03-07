Morgan Stanley Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

