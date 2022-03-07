Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Raymond James

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.93. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

