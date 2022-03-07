Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOMMY stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.