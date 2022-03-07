EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CFO Sells $1,076,100.00 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

