Alex Cho Sells 53,874 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

