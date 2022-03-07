The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $1,305,320.71 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE THG opened at $143.37 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.23 and a 12 month high of $144.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

