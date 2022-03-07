Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

