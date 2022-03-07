Wedbush Trims Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Target Price to $21.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELEV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.
Shares of ELEV opened at $3.13 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
