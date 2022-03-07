Wedbush Trims Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Target Price to $21.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELEV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.13 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

