Truist Financial Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $45.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Criteo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.