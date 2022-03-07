Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 87.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.