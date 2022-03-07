Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.
About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
