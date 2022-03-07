ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.16 ($21.53).

Several brokerages have commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($21.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

