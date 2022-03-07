DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $280.05

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280.05 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 280.60 ($3.76), with a volume of 553301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.60 ($3.99).

SMDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

