Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,775.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,775.50 ($23.82) and last traded at GBX 1,775.50 ($23.82), with a volume of 49876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,861 ($24.97).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,046.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,265.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.