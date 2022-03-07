Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $440.00

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.90), with a volume of 1161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.38).

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 321.23. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

