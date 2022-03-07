SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMCE opened at $0.00 on Monday. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
SMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
