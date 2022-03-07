SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMCE opened at $0.00 on Monday. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMC Entertainment, Inc is focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology companies. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

