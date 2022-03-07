Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

