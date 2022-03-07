Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.60

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.60 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.60), with a volume of 34117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.40 ($1.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.98 million and a PE ratio of -25.68.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.