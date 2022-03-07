Morgan Stanley Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $75.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 396,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

