Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 7,722 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCT opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.88, a PEG ratio of 30.45 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.