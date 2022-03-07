Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.84.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

