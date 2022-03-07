Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.15.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $885,814 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.