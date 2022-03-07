PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $178.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.39), with a volume of 29283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.50).

PZC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 237 ($3.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £776.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,969.01).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

