Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 217.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $343,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

