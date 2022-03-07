Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 898,139 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

