Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TWO were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TWO by 20.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TWO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,134,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in TWO by 1.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 612,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TWO in the third quarter valued at $392,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.73 on Monday. two has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

