Morgan Stanley Purchases 427,674 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CommScope were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommScope by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.38 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

