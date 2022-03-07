VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

