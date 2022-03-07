Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $247,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZLAB stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

