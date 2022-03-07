Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.