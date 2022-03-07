Morgan Stanley Purchases 160,897 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

