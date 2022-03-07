Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 69.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $15.71 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $457.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

