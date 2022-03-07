Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $912,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,263.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

