Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veoneer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

