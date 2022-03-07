Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,220 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $993,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $281,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

EAT opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

