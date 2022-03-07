Invesco Ltd. Sells 152,056 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.