Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 70.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 334,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 137,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.