Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,613 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bel Fuse worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BELFB opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

