Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $5,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.82. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

