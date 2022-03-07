Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,865 shares of company stock worth $19,039,137 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.