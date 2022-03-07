Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.04.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $132.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

