Macquarie Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.23.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

