HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EOLS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

