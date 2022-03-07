Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.25.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $39.23 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

