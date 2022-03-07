IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

