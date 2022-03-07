BlackRock Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $85.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

