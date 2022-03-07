Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.