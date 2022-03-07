Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ring Energy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.64 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

