88,028 Shares in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $5,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $3,894,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
